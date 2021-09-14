Trump Accuses Milley of ‘Treason,’ Denies He Thought About Attacking China, Calls Woodward a ‘Sleaze’

Former President Donald Trump accused General Mark Milley of committing “treason” if new reporting about his post-election actions is true.

A new book from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was incredibly alarmed by Trump becoming more and more unhinged after the 2020 election, and especially after January 6th. Perhaps the most stunning detail is that Milley allegedly called his Chinese counterpart to assure “that the United States would not strike.”

Per the Washington Post:

In the book’s account, Milley went so far as to pledge he would alert his counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack, stressing the rapport they’d established through a backchannel. “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Newsmax’s Sean Spicer, who kicked off the interview by thanking Trump for supporting his new book, asked Trump about Milley’s reported actions.

Trump said if this is true, “that’s treason.”

“It’s totally ridiculous. I never thought of it,” he continued. “For him to say that I would even think about attacking China, I think he’s trying to just get out of his incompetent withdrawal out of Afghanistan.”

Trump went on to attack Woodward as “highly overrated” and “a sleaze.”

“I did not think of ever attacking China,” he added.

