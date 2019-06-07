The Trump Administration is telling U.S. embassies around the world they can’t fly rainbow flags to celebrate LBGT Pride Month, according to a new NBC News report.

Three American diplomats told NBC that multiple U.S. embassies have been denied after requesting permission from the State Department to raise the rainbow flag. These denials originated from the office of State Department under secretary for management Brian Bulatao, but its been reported that embassies are allowed show the flag in other locations in and around their grounds.

From the report:

During the Obama administration, the government granted blanket permission to embassies overseas to fly the pride flag during June. This year, U.S. diplomats said, embassies were told they can display the pride flag other places, including inside embassies, but that requests to fly it on the flagpole must be specifically approved. No approvals have been granted.

The development comes a week after Trump sent out several tweets acknowledging the start of pride month — making him the first Republican president to do so — and touting his administration’s campaign to decriminalize homosexuality abroad.

As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

….on the basis of their sexual orientation. My Administration has launched a global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality and invite all nations to join us in this effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

More recently, Trump was challenged on his claim to support LGBT rights when Piers Morgan asked questions on how he squares that with his administration’s ban on transgender people from serving in the military.

