Trump Attacks ‘Our Politically Correct Supreme Court’ in Yet Another Statement Raging About 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump has a statement out yet again complaining about the 2020 election (you’re shocked, I know), this time raging against the Supreme Court.

The statement is ostensibly about court-packing, in response to a commission announced by President Joe Biden, but most of it is his usual baseless claims about the election and about the Supreme Court declining to hear election cases brought by some Republicans, most notably the Texas lawsuit.

“Believe it or not, the President of the United States was not allowed to be heard based on ‘no standing,’ not based on the FACTS,” Trump says in his statement attacking “our politically correct Supreme Court.”

He goes on to say they will “get what they deserve—an unconstitutionally elected group of Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country.”

Trump’s statement also goes after Mitch McConnell, days after calling him a “dumb son of a bitch,” saying, “With leaders like Mitch McConnell, they are helpless to fight. He didn’t fight for the Presidency, and he won’t fight for the Court. If and when this happens, I hope the Justices remember the day they didn’t have courage to do what they should have done for America.”

