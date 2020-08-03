President Donald Trump attacked Dr. Deborah Birx for the first time on Monday, in an apparent response to her warning that the United States is entering a “new phase” of the coronavirus pandemic.

So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Trump was responding to Birx’s Sunday interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, where the White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator faced questions about the recent surge in Covid-19 cases around the country. Birx also used the opportunity to respond to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who reportedly accused her of helping Trump spread pandemic misinformation.

Birx mostly shrugged off Pelosi’s criticisms by saying she had “tremendous respect” for her. After that, Birx reaffirmed that she has seen alarming new pandemic data across the U.S.

Trump’s tweet comes a day after White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah rebuked Pelosi by calling it “deeply irresponsible” and “wrong” to “repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr. Birx.”

Pelosi: “we need to listen to scientists and medical professionals” on coronavirus Also Pelosi: …. https://t.co/nw7GHWuFX2 — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) August 2, 2020

It is deeply irresponsible of Speaker Pelosi to repeatedly try to undermine & create public distrust in Dr Birx, the top public health professional on the coronavirus task force. It’s also just wrong. Period. Hard stop. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) August 2, 2020

It also comes two days after Trump pronounced Dr. Anthony Fauci “wrong!” for warning about the recent outbreaks that have happened. Trump repeatedly trashed Fauci in the past, but this appears to be the first time he has publicly gone after Birx.

