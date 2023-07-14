Trump Blames Chris Christie For His Nominating Christopher Wray As FBI Director

Former President Donald Trump spoke to Fox’s Maria Bartiromo for an interview airing Sunday. Bartiromo showed a preview of the interview on her show Friday, in which she asked the 2024 GOP frontrunner to react to FBI Director Christopher Wray’s recent testimony before the House.

“President Trump reacting to this week’s Judiciary Committee hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray. I spoke with the 45th president in an exclusive interview for Sunday Morning Futures. We started our conversation with a look at the upcoming debate and whether he will participate. And I got his reaction to the FBI director defending the charges of weaponization and politicization at the FBI,” Bartiromo began introducing the interview and setting the tone.

“Was it a mistake to put Christopher Wray there? I mean, obviously, the FBI is not following any of the things that you’re talking about,” she asked Trump.

“Yeah, sadly. It probably was. It was recommended very strongly by Chris Christie, who was, you know, a sad case. I mean, I watch him. He’s a sad case,” Trump said of his former longtime friend and ally turned 2024 primary opponent.

“Well, he’s in this race, he said just to take you down,” Bartiromo noted.

“Well, I know. And you know how he’s doing. He’s at 1% and he probably won’t even make the debate stage. Now, Chris is a… He’s sad. I mean, I watched him the other day. He said I built 47 miles of wall. I’ve built over 500 miles of wall. And that’s homeland security statements. I had the safest border in the history of our country. I built massive miles of wall and was going to put up another 200 miles. Everything was built. They just had to erect,” Trump replied.

Christie, a former federal prosecutor who put Jared Kushner’s father in prison, has defended Wray in recent days.

“I think Chris Wray has done a very good job. A lot of the stuff you see today … is theater, that people are trying to raise money for campaigns,” Christie said after Wray’s appearance before the House.

“Doesn’t mean there aren’t problems at the FBI — there are. But I believe Chris is a guy who can get it fixed, and he’s fixed a lot of them already,” Christie added.

