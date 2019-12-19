The Trump Campaign and MAGA faithful on Thursday ran with the false claim that James Clyburn (D-SC) called for President Donald Trump to be hanged.

The Trump War Room Twitter account, which is run by the president’s re-election campaign, posted a clip of Clyburn from an interview on impeachment that he gave to CNN’s John Berman. With absolutely no context whatsoever, the account claimed that Clyburn said “hang him” about the president. “This hatred and anger is out of control!” the account exclaimed.

The number 3 House Democrat, James Clyburn, just said this about President Trump: “Hang him!” This hatred and anger is out of control! pic.twitter.com/NPFTdbhgTH — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2019

The claim that Clyburn called for Trump’s execution by hanging took off in conservative corners, generating significant outrage.

What did James Clyburn mean by “Hang him?”

For him to be a black man he should be ashamed of himself for using such a derogatory term! https://t.co/m6rkakJZP1 — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) December 19, 2019

Just imagine if a Republican said this about a Democrat… https://t.co/fMOwQMm2uZ — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) December 19, 2019

CNN sees nothing wrong with calling for President Trump to be lynched. Imagine how they’d react if Trump called for Clyburn to be lynched.https://t.co/wlJ8W5xVcq — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) December 19, 2019

Majority Whip Clyburn just said “let’s give the President a trial, then hang him” A leading Democrat lawmaker just called for the public execution of our President And the media says Trump is dividing America? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 19, 2019

“Let’s give him a fair trial, and hang him,” Clyburn said.https://t.co/09TFEOXpww — The Federalist (@FDRLST) December 19, 2019

There’s a slight problem: the account’s description of the video is extraordinarily out of context and completely misleading. Here’s what Clyburn actually said when he told Berman he agrees with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her decision to hold the House’s articles of impeachment back from the Senate for the time being:

Clyburn: “The delay is made necessary because the majority leader of the Senate has made it very clear that he’s not going to be impartial, he’s not going to be fair, he will collude, if you please, with the White House – at least the White House’s attorneys – to decide how he will go forward. Why would the speaker of the house step into that without trying to determine exactly what the majority leader plans to do? So I applaud her for this. In fact, I was one of the ones arguing that this ought to be the case. And until we can get some assurances from the majority leader that he is going to allow for a fair and impartial trial to take place, we will be crazy to walk in there knowing he set up a kangaroo court. Berman: “How long are you willing to wait?” Clyburn: “As long as it takes. Even if he doesn’t come around to committing to a fair trial, keep those articles here. So keep it as long as it takes. If you know, and he’s told you what he’s going to do, let’s give him a fair trial and hang him. It’s the reverse of that.”

So there you have Clyburn saying Mitch McConnell would do “the reverse” of hanging Trump after a fair senate impeachment trial, because the majority leader has already announced that he’s going to coordinate with the White House the whole way. This undermines the entire premise of the Trump War Room’s claim, and plenty of Twitter users are pointing this out:

Charlie, you’re completely misrepresenting what Clyburn said. He’s saying that McConnell is doing the reverse of “give him a fair trial and hang him,” suggesting that they already made a conclusion before the trial. Use your brain for once. https://t.co/NQHmGizbFs — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 19, 2019

The clip being pushed of Dem Whip Clyburn saying “let’s give him a fair trial and hang him!” is extremely misleading. Important context here: https://t.co/Rkz00H7YAk — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 19, 2019

This is wrong and should be deleted. @WhipClyburn is using “give him a fair trial and hang him” as an example of a bad model, *not* saying it should be done to @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/8kMwOpj1Uh — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 19, 2019

WHAT HE ACTUALLY SAID: “If he doesn’t come around to committing to a fair trial, keep those articles here. Keep them as long as it takes. If you know-he’s told you what he’s going to do-it’s almost like, let’s give him a fair trial & hang him. I mean it’s the reverse of that.” https://t.co/4j87JwllFd — Jon Ward (@jonward11) December 19, 2019

That’s not what happened. Clyburn was making the point that he doesn’t think McConnell will run a fair trial because of the comments he’s made. Clyburn compared it to someone saying ahead of a trial, “Let’s give him a trial and hang him.” He said it’s like “the reverse of that.” https://t.co/SCg6ovGllx — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 19, 2019

