How to Watch Tonight’s Democratic Presidential Debate

The sixth Democratic primary debate to help determine who will be the candidate nominated to face President Donald Trump in 2020 is tonight.

Impeachment is likely to be a big topic at the debate, given that Trump became just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached in the House.

PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the final debate of the year Thursday night at Loyola Marymount University in California. It will air at 8 p.m. EST and will be shown on all PBS local affiliates, running for about three hours.

In addition to that, the event will be simulcast on CNN to expose it to a further audience.

Audiences can also stream the debate on CNN.com, PBS.com, and Politico.com. The debate will also be available across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android and through CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. The debate will also stream on SiriusXM’s channels 116, 454 and 795.

The debate will be moderated by PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, Yamiche Alcindor and Politico’s Tim Alberta.

The debate will feature seven participants: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar, and Pete Buttigieg.

