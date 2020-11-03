The Trump campaign is concerned about voter turnout in the keystone state of Pennsylvania, according to NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

Alexander, who has been reporting from the White House this Election Day, told Chuck Todd that a person with direct knowledge on the Trump campaign operations said the team feels confident about Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, but is concerned about Pennsylvania.

“This person telling me that the team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency. Also saying that when you rely — ‘you bank your entire campaign effort on Election Day turnout — you have to ask folks if they are willing to stand in line for a couple of hours to deliver that vote on your behalf,'” Alexander said, later adding that this is the “first real crack” he’s heard today within Trumpworld.

Alexander noted that President Donald Trump has consistently expressed concern over mail-in voting — pointing out that the strategy may ultimately hurt him on Election Day, as people are hesitant to wait in such long lines.

The NBC reporter took to Twitter to share the news, adding that another person has labeled Trump campaign operations as “not ideal.”

NEW: Early concern inside Trumpworld about Election Day turnout activities in PA: A person with direct knowledge of the campaign’s operations tells me, “The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that could decide the presidency.” — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 3, 2020

NEW: A second person with direct knowledge of the Trump campaign operations says, what’s happening today in Pennsylvania is “not ideal.” https://t.co/RWUqWaXGGW — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 3, 2020

Watch above, via MSNBC.

