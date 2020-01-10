Trump Claims ‘Four Embassies’ Were Under Imminent Threat From Iran Before Soleimani Strike

President Donald Trump today claimed in a new interview that there were threats to multiple embassies detailed in the intelligence that led to the decision to take out Qasem Soleimani.

Trump spoke today with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, who asked, “Don’t the American people have a right to know what specifically was targeted without revealing methods and sources.”

“I don’t think so, but we will tell you that it was probably going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump said.

In the clip shown by Fox News this afternoon, Ingraham asked, “Did they have large-scale attacks planned for other embassies? And if those were planned, why can’t we reveal that to the American people, wouldn’t that help your case?”

“I can reveal that I think it would’ve been four embassies,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was pressed this morning on what information they had about an “imminent threat” and whether it “had anything to do with our embassies.”

“We had specific information on an imminent threat, and those threats included attacks on our U.S. embassies,” Pompeo said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

