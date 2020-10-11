Last week, after public criticism from President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said they have Hillary Clinton’s emails and “we’re getting them out, we’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it.”

He said at one point, “We’re doing it as fast as we can. I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election.”

The president called into Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News program Sunday and alluded to some “breathtaking” documents he claimed are coming out.

As the president railed against “spying” on his campaign and said “we caught them cold,” Bartiromo said, “You authorized the declassification of these documents, but what does that do if we don’t have John Durham and Bill Barr following up? Can you demand that they release this? People are still sitting on documents.”

“I hope they’re going to,” the president said. “I will say this: documents are being released at a level now nobody has even seen before. Things nobody thought were going to get released have been released. And you’re seeing it, you’re seeing it all the time. You see what’s going on. We caught them cold, we have them cold and now they have to do something about it, but other documents are going to be released, Maria, which are breathtaking. Wait until you see what’s coming out.”

“Is it about Hillary Clinton or the FBI that’s coming out?” she asked.

Trump said it’s “about everything” and went after “Crooked Hillary” again over her emails.

“They’re trying like hell, but we got ’em,” he continued. “We have found things nobody can believe. Nobody can believe what we found… the level at which we found them. People are shocked, they’re stunned and let’s see what happens. But Hillary Clinton was totally crooked. And so were plenty of other people.”

