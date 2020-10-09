During his wild interview with Maria Bartiromo, President Donald Trump went after his old foe Hillary Clinton again and asked why she’s not being indicted.

“She destroyed 33,000 emails! Forget about the fact that they were classified, let’s go. Maybe Mike Pompeo finally finds them, okay?” the president said.

Pompeo appeared on Fox News Friday, and responded to the president by saying they’re working to get the emailed released.

Dana Perino stared by playing audio from that interview and asked, “What is the state of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails at the State Department?”

Pompeo started by bringing up his involvement in the Benghazi investigations in Congress before saying, “We’ve got the emails, we’re getting them out, we’re going to get all this information out so the American people can see it.”

Perino asked if the president could just order emails declassified if he wants to.

“Absolutely,” Pompeo said. “We’re going to get there.”

When Perino asked if that’s going to happen before the election, the Secretary of State said, “We’re doing it as fast as we can. I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

