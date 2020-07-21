NBC News’ Kristen Welker confronted President Donald Trump about his tweet Monday touting mask-wearing and saying it’s patriotic.

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he tweeted, along with a photo of himself wearing a mask.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Welker asked, “Yesterday you said wearing a mask was an act of patriotism. If that is the case, why don’t you do it more frequently?”

“I do actually do it when I need,” the president responded, saying he carries it with him and bringing up when he wore it at Walter Reed. “When you can, use the mask. If you’re close to each other, if you’re in a group, I would put it on when I’m in a group. If I’m in an elevator and there are other people with me, including security people, it’s not their fault they have to be in the elevator. I want to protect them also. I put on a mask. I have no problem with the masks.”

Welker followed up by asking if he’s sending a mixed message since “yesterday you tweeted out an image wearing a mask and then last evening we saw you not wearing a mask at your hotel.”

You can watch the full exchange above, via Fox News.

