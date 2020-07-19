President Donald Trump defended his mental acuity as Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked him if he believes former Vice President Joe Biden is in cognitive decline.

The segment began with Trump railing against Fox News “fake polls” showing Biden leading him in multiple significant 2020 categories.

“Whoever does your Fox polls, they’re among the worst,” the president complained. “They got it all wrong in 2016. They’ve been wrong on every poll I’ve ever seen.”

Shortly after that, Trump pivoted to attacking Biden, saying “Biden can’t put two sentences together. They wheel him out. He goes up, he repeats, they ask him questions. He reads a teleprompter and then he goes back into his basement.”

This prompted Wallace to ask a direct question:

“Is Joe Biden senile?”

“I don’t want to say that. I’d say he’s not competent to be president,” Trump answered. “To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement…Joe doesn’t even know he’s alive, okay? He doesn’t even know he’s alive.”

After Trump complained about Democrats who won’t “allow” him to hold campaign rallies in their states amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wallace turned to a Fox poll that found people think Biden is more mentally sound than the president. This led to Trump bragging about how he aced a cognitive test he recently took.

“Let’s take a test right now. Let’s go down, Joe and I will take a test. Let him take the same test that I took,” he said.

That led to…this exchange:

Wallace: Incidentally, I took the test too when I heard that you passed it. Trump: Yeah, how did you do? Wallace: Well, it’s not the hardest test. They have a picture and it says ‘what’s that’ and it’s an elephant. Trump: No no no…You see, that’s all misrepresentation. Wallace: Well, that’s what it was on the web. Trump: It’s all misrepresentation. Because, yes, the first few questions are easy, but I’ll bet you couldn’t even answer the last five questions. I’ll bet you couldn’t, they get very hard, the last five questions. Wallace: Well, one of them was count back from 100 by seven. Trump: Let me tell you… Wallace: Ninety-three. Trump: You couldn’t answer many of the questions. I’ll get you the test, I’d like to give it. I’ll guarantee you that Joe Biden could not answer those questions.

Trump went on later in the interview to double down and claim Biden is mentally “shot.”

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]