Trump Gives Biden an ‘F’ Grade, But Says He ‘Would Love to See Him Do Well’

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News that he “would love to see” President Joe Biden “do well,” but that he currently would give the administration an “F” grade.

In an interview with Jeanine Pirro that aired Saturday, Trump was asked how he would grade the Biden administration.

“I think you’d have to say an F — and not an F+,” Trump said. “It’s a failed administration, it’s a disaster. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“And by the way, I wish he’d do well,” Trump continued. “I love the country more than I love anything, family, God, country. You know, we have to take care of our country. I would love to see him do well. I don’t think there’s ever been a greater embarrassment as an administration.”

Trump went on to criticize Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan — mainly highlighting the fact that American equipment was left behind — while simultaneously throwing in a jab at Gen. Mark Milley, who quietly worked to keep Trump in check while serving as chairman of the Joints Chiefs of Staff.

“I remember Milley telling me, because I said I want every screw, every bolt, every nut, every tank, I want to take the tents…I want everything out [from Afghanistan,]” Trump said. He later added, “But I remember Milley saying, and he told me this, and I lost a lot of respect when he said it: ‘Sir, we’ll save money if we leave the equipment'”

“I said ‘what does that mean?'” Trump said moments later. “‘Sir, it’s cheaper to leave it than it is to take them. And I said that’s a fool talking. When Milley said that, I lost such respect for him.”

