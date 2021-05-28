Former President Donald Trump is not impressed with former House Speaker and current Fox Corp board member Paul Ryan.

In a statement sent to his Save America PAC distribution list, the ex-President blasted Ryan as a Republican in Name Only (“RINO”) after the former Congressman from Wisconson spoke out against “outrage peddlers” and seemed to blast Trumpsim, though he did not mention the former president by name.

Ryan served as the Speaker of the House during the Republican majority during Trump’s first two years in office but despite a majority in both Congressional chambers, and control of the Executive Branch of government, the GOP was unable to pass any significant legislative measures.

Trump’s statement contains predictable insults about Ryan’s leadership led to losing “all vote-getting capability” and mocks what he calls the “monumental” Presidential election loss of 2012 when Ryan ran as Vice President to Mitt Romney, who is also a frequent critic of Trump.

Ryan now sits on the board of Fox Corp (owner of Fox News) which Trump also went after, blaming the conservative network for ostensibly losing of its way on Ryan’s board participation. “It was the day that Ryan went on the board of Fox (Fox will never be the same!) that Fox totally lost its way and became a much different place, with millions of its greatest supporters fleeing for good.”

Ryan’s speech on Thursday called for traditional conservative values to return to the fore of the GOP agenda, and noted that the Republican party was at a crossroads as conspiracy theorists that believe that the election was stolen and that the January 6th insurrection was conducted by left-wing protestors, need to be pushed to the margins. Ryan’s comments were mocked by Rep. Matt Gaetz during Thursday evening’s America First rally.

Read the full statement from Trump below:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America RINO Paul Ryan, who became a lame duck Speaker of the House, lost all vote-getting capability with the people he represented in Wisconsin, and was the single biggest factor, other than Romney himself, for the monumental Romney/Ryan loss in the Presidential race of 2012 (I got more votes by far, 75M, than any sitting president in history!), and he is now speaking to other Republicans telling them how to win elections. Interestingly, I was in the Great State of Wisconsin when they booed him off the podium—I literally had to come to his rescue. Ryan should instead be telling them how to stop the cheating of elections and that we would have won if Republican leadership fought the way the Democrats did. It was the day that Ryan went on the board of Fox (Fox will never be the same!) that Fox totally lost its way and became a much different place, with millions of its greatest supporters fleeing for good. Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country, was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of his time fighting Republicans as opposed to Democrats who are destroying our Country. As a Republican, having Paul Ryan on your side almost guarantees a loss, for both you, the Party, and America itself!

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]