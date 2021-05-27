Matt Gaetz Attacks Paul Ryan For Giving Speech in California at Georgia Rally, Pro-Trump Crowd Boos Former Speaker

Speaking to a raucous crowd in Georgia Thursday evening, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), drawing loud boos from his audience.

CNN’s Kate Bolduan teed up the video clip during a segment with former GOP consultant Matthew Dowd and former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), noted that Gaetz had “just taken a shot at Paul Ryan as we are talking about Paul Ryan.”

Ryan was scheduled to deliver a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, and his prepared remarks included a comment that Republicans needed to move away from the “populist appeal of one personality” or “then we’re not going anywhere.”

“As we gather tonight, Paul Ryan is giving a speech in California,” Gaetz said mockingly, as the crowd booed. “Taking advice on party building from Paul Ryan would be like taking advice on how to interact with your in-laws from Meghan Markle.”

“He’s saying Paul Ryan is synonymous with the devil incarnate, Matthew,” said Bolduan.

“I don’t think Matt Gaetz should be giving any advice, including dating advice,” Dowd quipped, before offering a more serious take. “To me, the problem with Paul Ryan is Paul Ryan is living in a land that no longer exists. There’s not a Reagan Republican party. If Reagan went to that rally, he would be booed. John Kasich would be booed. Mitt Romney would be booed at that rally. Every single principled conservative would be booed at that rally.”

What Ryan should do, Dowd continued, is to criticize Fox News, where the former Speaker is a member of the board. “If anybody has propped up Donald Trump over the course of the last five years, and continues to do, it’s Fox News. And the one main entity that has propagated the big lie that led to January 6 is Fox News. And so if you want to redo the Republican party, you’ve got to start with Fox News.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

