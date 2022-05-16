One day before primary voters hit the polls in the Tar Heel state, former President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his support of embattled Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

In a post to Truth Social (via Politico’s Meredith McGraw), the former president acknowledged that Cawthorn made some “foolish mistakes,” but argued those mistakes should not be held against him.

“At 18 years of age, Madison Cawthorn, the now 26 year old Congressman from the Great State of North Carolina, went through a life changing event the likes of which, fortunately, few people will ever have to endure. Trump wrote. “In just seconds, he lost the use of the lower half of his body, a traumatic experience to say the least. When Madison was first elected to Congress, he did a great job. Recently, he made some foolish mistakes, which I don’t believe he’ll make again … let’s give Madison a second chance!”

Trump comes to the defense of Rep. Cawthorn and says that while he’s recently made “some foolish mistakes” he deserves a second chance pic.twitter.com/7x1oaoGdRM — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 16, 2022

A recent report from Rolling Stone said the former president was reportedly “weirded out” by a series of revelations about Cawthorn. On April 22, Politico published photos of Cawthorn dressed in lingerie, posing with two women. Days later, the Daily Mail published a video of Cawthorn in which he said, “I feel the passion and desire and would like to see a naked body beneath my hands,” while a male staffer is seen with his hand near Cawthorn’s groin. And on May 4, a leaked video showed the congressman dry-humping another man while naked.

Rolling Stone reported that Trump found Cawthorn’s behavior “gross,” and was considering whether to rescind his endorsement. But, the report added, Cawthorn’s unwavering support of the Big Lie was key for Trump. And, it seems, it ultimately helped Cawthorn preserve Trump’s endorsement.

