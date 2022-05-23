Donald Trump phoned into Real America’s Voice on Monday and took a shot at former Vice President Mike Pence.

As veep, Pence presided over the certification of the 2020 election results in the United States Congress, which has rankled the election loser ever since.

Trump called into a live airing of Outside the Beltway hosted by John Fredericks. and lamented Pence’s actions:

I’m very disappointed in Mike, as a lot of people are. And he just greatly disappointed me. He had a great opportunity, and all he had to do was send it back to the legislatures. Let them decide, because when you had all of that ammunition, when you had all of those things being said about the election, and you had all the–Peter Navarro and many others were talking about, it would’ve been very easy to send it back and have them come back.

Present during the interview was former Sen. David Perdue, who is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican in the primary for governor. Much to Trump’s consternation, Kemp signed off on the state’s 2020 presidential election results that showed Trump lost.

Trump’s repeated attacks on Kemp appear they will be for naught, polling shows he’ll likely win handily.

Also present was former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro, who had devised a half-baked plan for attempt Trump to stay in power despite losing the election.

Navarro responded to Trump’s comments about Pence by saying he had “stuck the knife not in your back, but in your chest.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

