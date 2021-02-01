Trump Impeachment Lawyer Questions Why Riot Footage Should Be Played at Trial: ‘Does This Country Really Need to See Video Tapes?’

David Schoen, one of the lawyers representing former President Donald Trump in his upcoming impeachment trial, openly questioned why videos of the violent riots need to be shown at the trial in the first place.

Schoen appeared with Sean Hannity Monday night and decried the trial as a “very dangerous road’ to go down with respect to the First Amendment and even “the most ill-advised legislative action that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

Schoen was one of two lawyers who joined the Trump defense team after the previous team left.

His new lawyer told Hannity this would be a “slap in the face” to all of Trump’s voters and all “fair-minded people.”

Schoen said there’s no way this can be a fair trial given what Democratic senators have publicly said, before going on to question why video of the riots would be shown:

“Does this country really need to see video tapes? We know now apparently that Mr. Swalwell and the other managers intend to show video tapes of the riots and people calling in, people being hurt, police officers talking. Why does the country need that now? We would stipulate that there was a riot that went on that day. It was a tragedy. President Trump has condemned violence at all times. Read the words of his speech. It calls for peacefulness. This has nothing to do with President Trump and the country doesn’t need to just watch videos of riots and unrest. We need to heal now. We need to move forward.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]