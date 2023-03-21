Trump Lawyer Appears on QAnon Show, Gets Asked if Biden is Actually a Clone

Christina Bobb, the former OAN host who is one of the more visible faces of former President Donald Trump’s oddball legal team, went on an online show connected to the QAnon conspiracy theory and was asked if she thought President Joe Biden was a clone.

The clip was flagged by Eric Hananoki with the progressive watchdog group Media Matters, and is yet more evidence that we are living in the dumbest of all possible timelines.

During the show, host Francine Fosdick did exhibit some self-awareness when she brought up the topic of Biden being replaced by a clone by telling Bobb she would “probably think I’m off the wall.”

While appearing on another QAnon show, Trump lawyer Christina Bobb is asked if she thinks Biden is a clone (people actually believe this). Bobb says that she's "heard that" but "I don't personally buy it because if I were going to pick a lookalike, I'd pick someone competent." pic.twitter.com/550WNHE0ov — Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) March 21, 2023

Fosdick continued, saying she had previously worked “in the medical field” and it was “very weird to me” how Biden was sometimes able to “talk at one point ok” and other times “jumble all these words.” She also claimed to observe “different earlobes” and “different mouths and teeth” on the president.

“Are we dealing with, like, clones here or whatever?” Fosdick asked.

“I don’t know,” replied Bobb. “You know, I’ve heard that, and I’ve just gotta say, if they picked a clone, they picked a really bad clone. Like, I would think you’d want an improvement ’cause it’s not hard to improve on what we’ve got. I don’t personally buy it because if I were going pick a lookalike, I’d pick someone competent, who’s capable of carrying on a conversation, but you know, I don’t know.”

“That’s a good point,” Fosdick said with a laugh.

Bobb previously found her name in headlines for signing a sworn statement certifying that all certified materials Trump had taken from the White House had been retrieved from Mar-a-Lago and returned to the National Archives. She has appeared on programs affiliated with QAnon multiple times before, as reported by Media Matters.

Watch the video above via Upfront in the Prophetic.

