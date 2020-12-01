Attorney General Bill Barr made a surprise statement Tuesday saying the Department of Justice has not seen evidence of voter fraud so widespread that it would overturn the results of the election.

President Donald Trump has yet to publicly respond as of this posting, but his legal team is now attacking the attorney general and accusing him of speaking “without any knowledge.”

“With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn’t been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation,” a statement from Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis says.

They go on to insist they have “ample evidence” of illegal voting, following weeks of judges — including Trump-appointed judges — rejecting their claims.

They also claim the DOJ hasn’t audited voting machines or “used their subpoena powers to determine the truth.”

Barr made a point of responding to conspiracy theories about voting machines in his comments to the Associated Press, saying, “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

Giuliani and Ellis continue to go after the AG and say, “His opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud.”

After his interview with the AP dropped, Barr went to the White House, though per reports, the meeting was apparently scheduled before it.

