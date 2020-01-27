Trump defense lawyer Pam Bondi spoke at the impeachment trial this afternoon tearing into Hunter Biden over his role at Burisma, arguing Democrats are “saying the president must be impeached and removed from office for raising a concern.”

Bondi cited concerns about Hunter Biden serving on the board of Burisma from State Department official impeachment inquiry witness George Kent and brought up scrutiny from “an ABC White House reporter, Good Morning America, ABC, the Washington Post, the New York Times, Ukrainian law enforcement, and the Obama State Department itself.”

“Burisma was so corrupt that George Kent said he intervened to prevent USAID from cosponsoring an event with Burisma,” she said.

Bondi took note of news coverage of Hunter Biden joining Burisma back in 2014, citing BuzzFeed in particular (“even an outlet with bias for Democrats”) for an article that noted conflict of interest concerns for then-VP Joe Biden.

Bondi brought up more news coverage scrutinizing Hunter Biden back in 2014 — including from a press briefing when ABC News’ Jon Karl asked then-White House press secretary Jay Carney if there was “any concern about the appearance of a conflict there.”

She also showed clips from an ABC News report last year on Biden’s foreign dealings and from Hunter Biden’s recent ABC News interview.

The Biden campaign responded to Bondi, telling NBC News’ Mike Memoli, “Here on Planet Earth, the conspiracy theory that Bondi repeated has been conclusively refuted.”

Biden campaign's @AndrewBatesNC on the Bondi presentation: "We didn't realize that Breitbart was expanding into Ted Talk knockoffs. Here on Planet Earth, the conspiracy theory that Bondi repeated has been conclusively refuted." 1/ — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 27, 2020

"The diplomat that Trump himself appointed to lead his Ukraine policy has blasted it as 'self serving' and 'not credible.' Joe Biden was instrumental to a bipartisan and international anti-corruption victory. It's no surprise that such a thing is anathema to President Trump." — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) January 27, 2020

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]