ABC News’ Tom Llamas reported on foreign business deals in Ukraine and China linked to Joe Biden’s family on Thursday, asking: “Was Hunter Biden profiting off his dad’s work?”

Speaking on Good Morning America, Llamas aired his report showing Biden and his family’s links to various business deals in Ukraine and China. “At issue, was Hunter Biden profiting off his dad’s work as vice president and did Joe Biden allow it?” Llamas said.

The ABC report comes after President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other Trump allies have attempted on multiple occasions to draw attention to Hunter Biden’s business deals, with Giuliani even planning a trip to Ukraine that he later canceled.

Llamas mentions Ukraine in his report and how Hunter Biden was appointed to a Ukrainian natural gas company that was under investigation — despite having no experience in the field.

Ukrainian prosecutors have said their government possesses no evidence of wrongdoing against the Biden family.

Llamas also brought up Hunter Biden’s role in a Chinese investment fund. “Hunter still plays a role in the fund, his stake is worth about half-a-million dollars,” Llamas said.

Llamas also showed multiple clips of him shouting questions about the deal to Joe Biden.

“The same month Joe Biden announces he’s going to run for president Hunter Biden tells us his term on the board expired. He says that the current political climate he’s decided not to renew,” Llamas said of the Ukrainian gas company.

