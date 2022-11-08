Trump on Republican Candidates: ‘If They Win, I Should Get All the Credit – And If They Lose, I Should Not Be Blamed’

Former President Donald Trump said he will be responsible if Republicans do well in Tuesday’s midterm elections, but added the caveat that, should they do poorly, he should not be blamed.

Sitting for an interview with Markie Martin of NewsNation, Trump laid out the midterm dynamics as he sees them.

“You’ve endorsed more than 330 candidates this election cycle,” Martin noted. “Tonight, win or lose, the results for Republicans – how much of that will be because of Donald Trump?”

“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit – and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all,” Trump answered. “But it’ll probably be just the opposite. When they win – I think they’re gonna do very well – I’ll probably be given very little credit even though in many cases I told people to run. And they ran and they turned out to be very good candidates.”

Trump reiterated his gripe about deserving praise for helping the aforementioned Republican candidates win – if that is indeed what happens on Tuesday.

“Usually, what would happen is, when they do well I won’t be given any credit,” he said. “And if they do badly they will blame everything on me. So, I’m prepared for anything. But we’ll defend ourselves.”

Trump has endorsed several first-time candidates for office, a few of whom are celebrities. These include former TV doctor Mehmet Oz, Hillbilly Elegy author and businessman J.D. Vance, and former football star Herschel Walker. All three are running for U.S. Senate in relatively close races.

It is widely believed Republicans will retake the House. The Senate presents a tougher challenge, but the GOP is expected by pollsters to prevail there as well.

Watch above via NewsNation.

