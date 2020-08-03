President Donald Trump started off the new week by railing against mail-in voting and the “fake news” media as the 2020 election draws closer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump began by celebrating a photo of two dozen supporters who were “out in force” to protest the “illegal late-night coup” that occurred in Nevada after the state government passed a bill to mail ballots to every voter in the state. This also included a threat from Trump to legally challenge this legislation.

“In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state,” Trump said. “Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court!”

In an illegal late night coup, Nevada’s clubhouse Governor made it impossible for Republicans to win the state. Post Office could never handle the Traffic of Mail-In Votes without preparation. Using Covid to steal the state. See you in Court! https://t.co/cNSPINgCY7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

After that, Trump moved on to defend his leadership amid the health crisis while complaining that “the Fake News is working overtime to make the USA (& me) look as bad as possible!”

With the exception of New York & a few other locations, we’ve done MUCH better than most other Countries in dealing with the China Virus. Many of these countries are now having a major second wave. The Fake News is working overtime to make the USA (& me) look as bad as possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

And then there’s this:

FAKE NEWS IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Trump is still going, however, so this tweetstorm hardly seems like it’s over yet.

Cases up because of BIG Testing! Much of our Country is doing very well. Open the Schools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]