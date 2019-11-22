Yes, this John Bolton-White House spat over his Twitter account is still going, this time with a rejoinder from White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Lou Dobbs’ show.

To briefly recap: Bolton got back on Twitter today, claimed the White House blocked his access to his Twitter account, and said he got it back thanks to Twitter. The White House denied blocking his account. Tonight Bolton stood by it and claimed that the White House “attached software to it and Twitter unattached the software to it.”

Dobbs was baffled by Bolton raising this “nonsense” and said, “It was never in the possession of the White House, was it?”

“It was his personal account that he continued to use while he was at the White House,” Grisham said. “I don’t know a whole lot about it.”

But then she continued:

“Sometimes — I’ll use my father as an example – somebody who is of an advanced age may not understand that all you have to do is contact Twitter and reset your password if you have forgotten it, so I’ll just leave it at that.”

Dobbs expressed disappointment and said “it’s a shame to see Bolton behave like this.”

Grisham responded, “I hear he’s got a book deal and I hear he’s been on quite the speaking circuit and charging some high fees for that. I guess money can get you to do a lot of things.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

