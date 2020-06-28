President Donald Trump has deleted his tweet praising his supporters over a video where one of them is clearly shown shouting “white power!”

Trump received intense condemnation on Sunday when he amplified the video with a tweet stating: “Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

The tweet is now deleted, but we have provided a screenshot and a copy of the video.

The tweet immediately rocked the news cycle. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar absurdly dodged questions about the tweet during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, but Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the senate, said Trump should “just take it down.”

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president did not hear his supporter repeatedly yell “white power” when he tweeted the clip.

And a cleanup statement from White House spokesman Judd Deere: “President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters.” https://t.co/M3TkCI7Nme — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 28, 2020

Here’s the video:

