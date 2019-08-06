President Donald Trump is addressing recent comments made by President Barack Obama via his favorite television show as a proxy: Fox & Friends.

White House televisions were clearly tuned into Fox News on Tuesday morning, as Trump retweeted comments made by Fox News hosts Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt that defended the sitting president amidst political rancor that has come from the weekend mass shootings that have, thus far, left 31 individuals dead.

On Monday, Obama released a statement that did not name any specific politician he condemned the rhetoric of leaders which “normalizes racist sentiments.” Steve Doocy read from Obama’s statement:

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments. Leaders to demonize us that don’t look like us or immigrants threaten our way of life or refer to people as subhuman or America belongs to one certain type of people it halls no place in our Politics and our public life. And it’s time for the overwhelming majority of Americans of goodwill, of every race and faith and political party to say as much clear and unequivocally.”

Kilmeade followed with “I guess he is talking about President Trump,” to which Doocy replied, “Do you think?”

Kilmeade then noted “I’m just wondering did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook? Did President Bush ever come at — he had 32 shootings of mass shootings during his reign. Nobody has said President Obama is out of control.” He then added, “17 so far for President Trump is way too high.”

Just in case his Twitter followers missed Kilmeade’s observation, Trump tweeted the quote:

“Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook. President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.” @kilmeade @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

Earhardt explained, cited below also via Trump tweet.

“It’s political season and the election is around the corner. They want to continue to push that racist narrative.” @ainsleyearhardt @foxandfriends And I am the least racist person. Black, Hispanic and Asian Unemployment is the lowest (BEST) in the history of the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2019

The segment that earned to presidential tweets? Embedded above, which you can watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com