Trump Reportedly Mulling Whether to Release Video of FBI Raid – Potentially Showing Faces of Agents Searching Mar-a-Lago

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Wednesday it is only a matter of time before former President Donald Trump decides to release video of FBI agents searching his Florida estate.

The video, as speculated by host Anderson Cooper, would presumably show the faces of agents after the names of two of them were already leaked.

Collins noted the agents who raided Mar-a-Lago were at the property for roughly nine hours on Aug. 8. She added the agents asked Trump’s team to turn off the surveillance cameras, and the request was declined:

But [the agents] made that request, and that is not something that was granted by the officials on the ground at Mar-a-Lago, and so now it is in the hands of the former president and his attorneys, this surveillance footage of what happened at Mar-a-Lago that day. And what we are hearing from sources is that there is basically this internal debate happening over whether or not they should release it, with some people saying that it is not a case of if they release that surveillance footage, but when they release it.

Collins further reported her sources said there are some people in Trump’s inner circle who do not want the video released.

Cooper then expressed concern a version of the video released could be heavily edited.

“They could cut out as much footage as they wanted if they were going to, if they have control of it,” Cooper said. “They can release whatever they want and keep whatever they want.”

Collins agreed the potential an unreacted video showing FBI agents inside Trump’s home is troubling.

“One concern would be that it would potentially put these FBI agents at risk, because it would show and reveal the identities of the agents who were there,” she said.

Breitbart News obtained an unredacted copy of the search warrant from the raid last week and published the names of two agents who were present for the search.

The FBI has reported it has received an alarming number of threats over the last week and a half.

Watch above, via CNN.

