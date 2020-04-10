Trump Says He Will Take a ‘Very Strong Look’ at Implementing a Cell Phone Tracking Program
President Donald Trump responded to the possibility of the United States government moving to trace mobile phones to detect the spread of the coronavirus across the country – stating that he is going to take a “very strong look at” the new technology.
“This is something that we are going to look at certainly, and we know they’ve done that, it’s a very new technology, it’s very interesting, but a lot of people worry about it in terms of a person’s freedom,” the president stated.
“We’re going to take a look at it, a very strong look at it,” Trump concluded.
Politico first reported this week that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner “has reached out to a range of health technology companies about creating a national coronavirus surveillance system.”
Watch above, via Fox News.
