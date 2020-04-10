President Donald Trump responded to the possibility of the United States government moving to trace mobile phones to detect the spread of the coronavirus across the country – stating that he is going to take a “very strong look at” the new technology.

“This is something that we are going to look at certainly, and we know they’ve done that, it’s a very new technology, it’s very interesting, but a lot of people worry about it in terms of a person’s freedom,” the president stated.

“We’re going to take a look at it, a very strong look at it,” Trump concluded.

Politico first reported this week that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner “has reached out to a range of health technology companies about creating a national coronavirus surveillance system.”

