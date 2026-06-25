Jim Acosta Trashes Trump Reflecting Pool Snafu By Parodying Epic War Movie

Went looking for the 300 foot “slit” or “slits” in the reflecting pool Trump keeps lying about. Didn’t find any of that. But did find plenty of signs the paint on the bottom of the pool has simply disintegrated. My latest pool report. pic.twitter.com/kfp71lAkQC

Independent journalist Jim Acosta channeled Martin Sheen as he filed a literal “pool report” on President Donald Trump Reflecting Pool woes, narrating an Apocalypse Now-style monologue at the site of the embattled water feature.

The Reflecting Pool saga has only gotten deeper since Trump began trying to shift blame for the condition of the monument after weeks of bragging about it. Law enforcement and military personnel have been brought in, people have been arrested, ducks have died, and Trump still has produced no evidence for his claim that the renovation was attacked with a knife.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Jim Acosta Show, the host filed a field report from the “war zone” where Trump and his forces have been battling for control of the Reflecting Pool:

JIM ACOSTA: I traveled behind enemy lines down to the National Mall Reflecting Pool, where helicopters circled overhead, to get to the bottom of the biggest mystery in D.C. right now.

I know this assignment is dangerous because I can see members of the National Guard circling the pool in search of any alleged vandals who might even think for just a second that they could pull up a piece of blue paint.

I could tell just by looking at these cute little ducklings that they, too, are afraid.

Well, I’m walking down the length of the reflecting pool right now to see if I can find exactly where this 300-foot slit is that Donald Trump claims is running down the middle of this pool.

I have looked up and down this pool so far. I don’t see any sign of any slit. I do see a lot of paint coming up, but no sign of a 300-ft-long slit or lots of slits as he’s been talking about.

Again, shocker here, I’m sorry to report, what he’s saying is 100% pure bullsh*t. But wait, could this be the mysterious slit running down the middle of the reflecting pool?

Perhaps it’s the same seam you see in this video, when Trump and the Secret Service drove right down the middle of the reflecting pool at the beginning of the project.

Okay, I’m walking down the other side of the reflecting pool and you can see just how much Donald Trump is lying about this, how out to lunch he is on all of this. You can see whole sections of the bottom of the reflection pool where the paint has just come off of that bottom.

It is just not there anymore, in part because they just did such a shoddy job down here that the paint is literally disintegrated in sections of this reflecting pool.

And you can’t see a slit, there are no slits, as he’s been talking about, it’s all a lie.

Well, so much for my dangerous assignment. I guess I won’t be winning an Emmy for this one.

All I found was this nasty muck at the reflecting pool and some tourists, who are curious if they would see the vandals for themselves.

But alas, it all remains a bubbling mystery.