Trump Says Jan. 6 Rally-Goers ‘Were Well-Behaved’

Former President Donald Trump called into The Balance with Eric Bolling on Newsmax and defended attendees of his now-infamous Jan. 6, 2021 rally.

On Monday, Bolling asked Trump about the Jan. 6 committee, which is holding ongoing hearings about the storming of the Capitol on that day last year. That morning, Trump held a rally in Washington, D.C., where he falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. He urged attendees to march to the Capitol and “show strength.”

Ultimately, a mob of his supporters flooded the Capitol in a deadly riot and delayed certification of the election.

Bolling asked if Trump is worried the Department of Justice might investigate him.

“Are you concerned that there may be some sort of criminal investigation from the DOJ based on–,” Bolling said before Trump interrupted him.

“Well, we did nothing wrong other than complain about the election,” Trump replied. “And I’ve been complaining about it from day one.”

The former president claimed evidence has arisen showing he actually won the 2020 election.

“We have so much proof,” he continued. “They don’t want to play the proof.”

Trump went on to blame Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the security breach at the Capitol despite the fact that, as commander-in-chief, Trump was in charge of the National Guard.

He then claimed his supporters were “well-behaved” on Jan. 6, 2021:

They refused to talk about it and that’s why people went there on January 6th. And I’m talking about the people that went there and to, also listen to speeches. It was the largest group I think that I’ve ever seen or made a speech to. I’ve never seen anything like it and there they were well behaved. So many, so many people. Nobody ever talks about that.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com