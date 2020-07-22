President Donald Trump vouched for schools in the United States to re-open by saying kids “don’t catch” Covid-19 “easily” and “they won’t bring [the virus] home with them” in a press briefing Wednesday night.

“Do you plan to do a national strategy to help schools re-open and re-open safely?” ABC News’ Jonathan Karl asked. “Regarding the children in your family, your son and grandchildren, do you plan to have them back in person in school?”

“I am comfortable with that and we do have a national strategy,” Trump responded. “But as you know ultimately it’s up to the governors of the states. I think most governors, many governors want the schools to open. I would like to see the schools open especially when you see statistics like this — we have great statistics on young people and on safety. So we would like to see schools open. We want to see the economy open.”

“Yeah, I would like to see the schools open, open 100 percent, and we will do it safely and carefully,” Trump continued after touting the country’s economy. “When you look at the statistics I just read having to do with children and safety, they are very impressive. They have very strong immune systems.”

“You understand the children that go to school and go back home, some will live with their grandparents that there’s a real risk,” Karl added before Trump cut him off.

“They do say that they don’t transmit very easily,” Trump said, referring to children contracting coronavirus. “A lot of people are saying they don’t transmit and we are studying very hard that particular subject: that they don’t bring it home with them. They don’t catch it easily, they don’t bring it home easily, and if they do catch it, they get better fast. We’re looking at that fact. That is a factor and we were looking at it strongly. We will be reporting that over the next week.”

A new poll from the Associated Press and NORC Center of Public Affairs found that only eight percent of Americans want schools to fully re-open with in-person instructions and that six in 10 Americans think a mix of virtual and in-person classes are needed to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have pushed for full school re-openings, even going as far to threaten pulling the small chunk of federal funding schools receive.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]