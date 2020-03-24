President Donald Trump told Fox’s Harris Faulkner on Tuesday that he would “love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter.”

“You know, Mr. President, I’m watching the Dow as you have been talking, and formerly the vice president. It’s up by more than 1,500 points. What do you watch for each day? Are you keeping your eye on that? Is it companies calling you, small and large? What is your barometer that, ‘Okay, things are in trouble,’ or, ‘Things are doing better?’ Faulkner asked the President.

“Well, I think the Dow is helped by the fact that there were theories that we’re going to stay out for four or five months, and you can’t do that, it would destroy our country if you did a thing like that,” Trump responded.

“And uh, we’re going to be opening relatively soon, and our time comes up on Monday or Tuesday, you know the allotted two weeks. We’ll stay a little bit longer than that but we want to get open very soon… I would love to have it open by Easter. Okay, I would love to have it open by Easter, okay? I will tell you that right now.”

“It’s such an important day for other reasons, but I’ll make it an important day for this too. I would love the country opened up and just rearing to go by Easter,” Trump continued.

“That’s April 12th, so we will watch and see what happens,” said a surprised Faulkner.

