President Donald Trump went on a brief tangent during his North Carolina rally Tuesday night on Kamala Harris.

As he was teeing off on Joe Biden and radical liberals, the president said, “If our foreign adversaries were devising a scheme to cripple America, they could hardly do better than the Biden/Kamala Harris… Kamala….”

He proceeded to go off on Harris and how poorly she did in the Democratic primary.

“People don’t like her,” he said. “Nobody likes her. She could never be the first woman president, she could never be. That would be an insult to our country.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

