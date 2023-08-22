‘Try To Stop Don Jr. and Me From Going’: Kimberly Guilfoyle Challenges ‘Pathetic’ Fox News Debate Policy

Former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle blasted her former employer on Tuesday over its policy concerning the presence of Donald Trump surrogates in tomorrow’s post-debate spin room.

Fox News will host the first Republican primary debate on Wednesday, though the former president and current frontrunner is skipping the event.

The spin room is where representatives of the participants speak to the media and offer positive assessments of how their respective candidates performed. Given all the ways candidates in 2023 can get their messages out, the spin room is something of an antiquated phenomenon. Nevertheless, the Trump camp is unhappy with Fox’s policy about it.

On Monday, some misleading reports circulated saying that Fox would be banning Trump surrogates from the spin room entirely.

“That’s not the case at all,” said Bret Baier, who will co-moderate the debate. “As far as in the spin room, it is the candidates on the stage and their delegates. And then if any media organization who’s in the spin room invites one of these surrogates, a Trump surrogate, they are welcome to come. They have to get the invite from the media person in the room.”

Nevertheless, Guilfoyle, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., expressed displeasure at the policy while appearing on Newsmax.

“I think, unfortunately, for a media company that I used to work for, you would expect better,” she said. “But this is just really pathetic messaging. They’re just stepping out on themselves here. It’s backfiring spectacularly. It’s taking distraction away from the focus on the debate.”

Guilfoyle then said she and her fiancé “will be there” and streaming on Rumble.

“And I’d just like to see somebody try to stop Don Jr. and me from going someplace,” she concluded.

