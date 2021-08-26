Tucker Carlson Asks if U.S. Is Botching Withdrawal on Purpose: ‘Is It Possible That They Had an Interest in Making It Bad?’

Hours after the deadly attacks that left 13 U.S. service members and dozens of civilians dead in Kabul, Tucker Carlson wondered aloud if the ongoing military withdrawal and evacuation of Americans and refugees out of Afghanistan is being poorly handled on purpose.

Speaking with Glenn Greenwald, who noted that some elements of the U.S. political establishment want American forces to remain in Afghanistan, the Fox News host asked his guest about the “comically bad” withdrawal from the country:

I never want to be a conspiracy nut at all, but I mean, everything you said is true so far. So is it worth at least wondering–this is such an obvious screwup. You and I have no experience running a military or a logistics withdrawal. I can’t even organize my garage, but even you and I would probably do a better job of withdrawing than these guys. It was just like, it was comically bad. Is it possible that they had an interest in making it bad to justify future engagement? Or is that too much to even speculate about?”

“Well it is speculation,” said Greenwald. But, he continued, “For the last seven years, the CIA has been doing things exactly like what you just described: concocting events, manufacturing conflicts, all to induce the American people to rise up in anger and support whatever wars that they wanted.”

Greenwald said he hasn’t seen evidence of such schemes in the case of the withdrawal in Afghanistan. However, “I can definitely tell you it’s fully within the character of the deep state operatives to do this. They’ve been doing it forever and that’s why we have to stop trusting them.”

“Exactly,” replied Carlson. “I mean, it was always going to be bad, withdrawal’s bad, it’s bad. There’s no reason for it to be this bad. So it does make you–-it definitely makes you wonder.”

Watch above via Fox News.

