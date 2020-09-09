Fox News’ Tucker Carlson largely dismissed the new Bob Woodward book Wednesday night, but did want to know why President Donald Trump would’ve agreed to the interview in the first place.

In a brief segment earlier tonight, Carlson brought u the book and said “it’s coming out next week just in time to influence the election, none of that should surprise you.”

He didn’t talk directly about the comments the president made on tape about downplaying the seriousness of coronavirus early on, but told viewers, “Bob Woodward dislikes Donald Trump, he’s been very clear about that. Woodward works for Jeff Bezos’ personal newspaper The Washington Post, which has made defeating Donald Trump its all-consuming mission.”

But Carlson went on to add, “What is surprising is that Donald Trump participated in making the book. The president sat with repeated interviews with Bob Woodward. Why in the world would he do that?”

Carlson said he’s heard from a source that it was none other than Lindsey Graham “who helped convince Donald Trump to talk to Bob Woodward.”

He went on to very heavily imply Graham may have done this for underhanded reasons:

“Lindsey Graham is supposed to be a Republican, so why would he do something like that? You would have to ask him. But keep in mind that Lindsey Graham has opposed — passionately opposed — virtually every major policy initiative that Donald Trump articulated when he first ran. From ending illegal immigration to pulling back from pointless wars to maintaining law and order at home. Lindsey Graham was against all of that, more than many Democrats. So maybe you already know the answer.”

Graham did, in fact, told The Daily Beast he recommended the president speak to Woodward. As he explained, “The last book Woodward wrote, Trump said he didn’t know that he had wanted to be interviewed. So I said, well, the guy is a well known presidential author. And, you know, you got a chance to tell your side of the story. The president agreed and there you go.”

You can watch above, via Fox News

