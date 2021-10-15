Tucker Carlson Calls Buttigieg a ‘Dwarfish Fraud’ After Mocking Him for Paternity Leave

Tucker Carlson followed up his mockery of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg by calling him a “dwarfish fraud” on Friday night.

“Last night on this show we made a brief, offhand joke about the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and this morning we discovered our error,” Carlson said.

It turns out that Buttigieg is not a dwarfish fraud whose utter mediocrity indicts the class that produced him. No, not at all. Pete Buttigieg was once the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. So understandably, going forward, we are under strict orders from the Biden administration to take Pete Buttigieg very, very seriously. And of course we will. Our mistake.

Carlson’s response followed criticism he received for mocking Buttigieg taking paternity leave after he and his husband Chasten announced the birth of their adopted twins. Carlson went out of his way to take a dig at the gay couple by snarking, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”

The Transportation Secretary responded on MSNBC on Friday afternoon, remarking, “I guess he just doesn’t understand the concept of bottle feeding, let alone the concept of paternity leave.”

He even said that “this attack is coming from a guy who has yet to explain his apparent approval for the assassination of Harvey Milk.” Carlson faced controversy over his college yearbook saying he was in the “Dan White Society.” Dan White was the man who assassinated Milk.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

