Tucker Carlson Mocks Pete Buttigieg’s Paternity Leave, Says He’s ‘Trying to Figure Out How to Breastfeed, No Word on How That Went’
Oct 14th, 2021, 11:13 pm
Tucker Carlson took a potshot at Pete Buttigieg on Thursday night, mocking the Secretary of Transportation’s paternity leave.
Buttigieg, who is gay and married, announced last month he and his husband had become parents.
During a rant on inflation and transportation infrastructure, the Fox News host said, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”
Carlson was promptly ridiculed on Twitter.
Watch above via Fox News.
