Tucker Carlson Mocks Pete Buttigieg’s Paternity Leave, Says He’s ‘Trying to Figure Out How to Breastfeed, No Word on How That Went’

Tucker Carlson took a potshot at Pete Buttigieg on Thursday night, mocking the Secretary of Transportation’s paternity leave.

Buttigieg, who is gay and married, announced last month he and his husband had become parents.

Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family. pic.twitter.com/kS89gb11Ax — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 4, 2021

During a rant on inflation and transportation infrastructure, the Fox News host said, “Pete Buttigieg has been on leave from his job since August after adopting a child – paternity leave, they call it – trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”

Carlson was promptly ridiculed on Twitter.

As I’ve said, Tucker Carlson has a pathological obsession with homosexuality https://t.co/iwCa0NGIhe — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) October 15, 2021

Tucker Carlson mocked Pete Buttigieg for being a gay parent. Any remaining Fox News advertisers should be destroyed for their embrace homophobia. https://t.co/JXQQjwvMEt — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) October 15, 2021

1. some context for this: In 1991, the 22-year old Tucker Carlson described himself in his college yearbook as a member of the Dan White Society. White was the homophobe who in 1978 assassinated San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk. https://t.co/Rs6U1Cujao — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 15, 2021

Tucker could just go to therapy to deal with the fact that his perception of masculinity is really just a way to work backwards from the fact that his father was never around as a kid, and yet… https://t.co/bHkckQKKhe — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 15, 2021

Will Tucker feel better if he just gives into the urge and calls Pete a F~-~-~? https://t.co/xLnunfdjmE — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 15, 2021

trash human being, trash fans, trash movement https://t.co/AUdBCStvMr — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) October 15, 2021

This is another example of where there is a large gap between what Fox News does for its employees and what it communicates to its followers. Fox News offers six weeks of paternity leave to employees. https://t.co/FMLs0hQk38 https://t.co/8nVDGndGGb — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 15, 2021

I’m on paternity leave right now. Every person should have paid parental leave. Limiting leave to women “trying to figure our how to breastfeed” places the burden of care on women, entrenching misogyny. Tucker knows this — and that if Pete wasn’t gay he wouldn’t have mention it. https://t.co/vGjEywAU4m — Abraham Gutman 🔥 אברהם גוטמן (@abgutman) October 15, 2021

Watch above via Fox News.

