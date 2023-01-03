Tucker Carlson Calls Kevin McCarthy ‘Politically Agnostic,’ Says ‘His Real Constituency Is the Lobbying Community’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Kevin McCarthy “politically agnostic” and said the California Republican’s only constituents are lobbyists.

On Tuesday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host celebrated McCarthy’s fight against members of his own party as “refreshing.” McCarthy failed to become speaker Tuesday after three rounds of votes when 20 members of his own caucus voted against him.

The House will adjourn to take up the issue again at noon ET on Wednesday.

“The fact that this race has not been settled by now is being described especially online by many as ’embarrassing,'” Carlson said. “It is embarrassing if you prefer the Soviet-style consensus of the Democratic Party’s internal elections, where votes are merely a formality and all of the really big decisions – the meaningful ones – are made years in advance by donors.”

Carlson portrayed internal Republican Party politics as a “democracy” and Democratic Party politics as an “oligarchy.” Furthermore, the host said while Tuesday’s process might be “chaotic,” it is also “refreshing.”

The host then hit McCarthy for being a man with no real values but who he sees as politically savvy.

“Kevin McCarthy of California wants to be speaker,” Carlson said. “He wants that job more than anything else in his life. And he was going to get it, but a group of 20 Republican members stopped him because they decided that Kevin McCarthy is not conservative enough to represent a party that’s just taken back the House from Nancy Pelosi.”

Carlson continued:

They are definitely right about that. McCarthy is not especially conservative. He’s in fact ideologically agnostic. He’s flexible. His real constituency is the lobbying community in Washington. So, if you’ve got sincere political beliefs, that’s infuriating to watch. On the other hand, to be fair, this is politics and McCarthy does have strengths. It’s not easy being speaker when the House is this closely divided. And in some ways, Kevin McCarthy is perfectly suited for that. He’s skilled in politics. Not a small thing.

Carlson concluded McCarthy must not be allowed to become speaker unless he agrees to release all footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack online and also appoint Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to chair a new “Frank Church committee” to study the FBI.

Watch above, via Fox News.

