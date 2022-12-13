Tucker Carlson Calls on Elon Musk to Release Docs He Says Will Show Twitter Acted as ‘An Arm of Government Intel Agencies’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that Twitter has been functioning as a ward of the deep state because it employs people who previously worked at certain U.S. government agencies.

On Tuesday, Carlson even called on new Twitter CEO Elon Musk to release information related to these employees’ actions at the company that he alleged will prove his claim.

“Let’s say you’re trying to staff a social media site,” he began. “How many spies would you hire? Well, probably none. Spies have nothing to do with the mission of a social media company. They would not be needed and you wouldn’t hire any opera singers either. Yet for some reason, Twitter seemed to need a lot of spies.”

The host went on to state that Twitter’s upper management ranks “were absolutely loaded with people who once did intel work for government agencies – at least 15 of these people and possibly many more.”

He noted that James Baker, the company’s former deputy general counsel, worked for the FBI. Carlson listed several Twitter employees by name who used to work for the government and stated this shows the company is peppered with spies who worked for the bureau and other agencies such as the CIA and NSA.

“And it wasn’t just American intel officers that found a home at Twitter,” he continued before citing a former Twitter employee who claimed that foreign government “operatives” worked at the company and had access to private user data.”

Carlson turned his attention to Musk.

“Elon Musk was asked recently how many former FBI agents are employed by Twitter,” Carlson continued. “But he wouldn’t say. It’s all pretty weird.”

Carlson then alleged Twitter has been working on behalf of the government intelligence community.

“If Twitter has been functioning as the arm of government intel agencies – and clearly, it has been – then its internal documents will contain information about all kinds of things.”

He then noted Musk has access to information that will supposedly show Twitter acted on behalf of the government and said he wants to see said data.

“Elon Musk now has control of the most significant trove of secret information ever to reside in private hands,” Carlson concluded. “So far we have not seen much of it and you have to wonder why we haven’t. Let’s hope that we do.”

Watch above via Fox News.

