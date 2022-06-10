Tucker Carlson Calls Ron Rivera a ‘Fascist Moron’ After Commanders Coach Fines Jack Del Rio for Jan. 6 Comments

Tucker Carlson slammed Ron Rivera after the Washington Commanders coach fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio over comments he made about the Capitol riot and Black Lives Matter.

On Monday, Del Rio replied to a tweet about the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot. He wrote, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???”

Two days later Del Rio defended his tweet and referred to the Capitol riot as a “dustup.”

“I’m just expressing myself and I think we all as Americans have the right to express ourselves, especially if you’re being respectful,” he said at a press conference. “I’m being respectful. I just asked a simple question.”

In response, Rivera fined Del Rio $100,000 on Friday.

“Oh, he thought he had a right to respectfully express himself in the land of the free,” the Fox News host said. “But it turns out, no. Just hours ago the coach of the Washington Commanders, a fascist moron called Ron Rivera, announced that Jack Del Rio has no right to talk and he’s being fined $100,000 for doing it.”

Carlson then cited Rivera saying that “lives were lost on Jan. 6.” The host called this “a lie,” but in reality, four people died at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

He then quoted a statement from Rivera that read in part,

I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on January 6 who sought to topple our government.

Carlson reacted by saying, “If you can think of a line more filled with cant dishonesty and propaganda than that, send us text and tell us what it is because we can’t. That’s just flat-out Maoist.”

Watch above via Fox News.

