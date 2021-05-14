In the latest episode of “Tucker Carlson says outrageous things to draw attention and controversy,” the Fox News prime time host laid blame for a persistent hesitancy and lack of confidence in the Covid-19 vaccine at the feet of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. And for good measure, he mocked the Vice President (who happens to be the first Black woman VP in US History) as “that ridiculous Kamala person.” Charming!

The moment above came during a conversation with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, who suggested that people refuse to get the Covid vaccine because Biden and Harris continue to wear a mask despite having been vaccinated for the dangerous and potentially deadly contagion. “He just sends the message with everything he has done that he did not believe that the vaccines work,” Devine said.

Carlson reveled in Devine’s assessment, saying, “You make the point so clearly. He and his ridiculous vice president kissing her husband while they were both wearing masks and outside after they’ve been vaccinated, displays like that have done more than any antibiotics or forbidden figures like Robert Kennedy Jr. (who everyone is required to hate for some reason), way more than any of those people, Kamala Harris and Biden have done it from the beginning.”

Numerous polls reveal that most vaccine-hesitant in our nation are White Republican men, the very target demo of Carlson’s program. The argument made here is that serious people are opting NOT to take a scientifically proven and medically safe vaccine only because they see Biden and Harris wearing a mask even though they are vaccinated.

There are many other reasons that people are hesitant to get vaccinated, and anecdotally I can say that in my personal experience, some friends of mine have waited until many others have received a vaccine that was laudably rushed through the development and approval process to make sure there were no unfound side effects that are not yet revealed.

And as Philip Bump writes in Thursday’s Washington Post, the vaccination slowdown has itself slowed down because the aforementioned set is now more comfortable getting the vaccine, having seen millions receive the jab with no ill effects.

Theoretically, there are people that live in the United States who see President Biden wearing a mask or Vice President Kamala Harris kissing her husband through a mask and decide that they won’t get a vaccine as a result. But they aren’t serious nor well-informed people. But if they do exist in a statistically significant way, they are likely viewers of Tucker Carlson Tonight, which is consistently a show for unserious and poorly informed viewers.

