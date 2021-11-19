Tucker Carlson Commends Rittenhouse Jury for Being ‘Brave Enough’ to Reach Decision ‘In the Face of All That Propaganda’

Tucker Carlson commended the Kyle Rittenhouse jury Friday night for being “brave enough” to find him not guilty on all charges.

Earlier this week, Carlson told viewers jurors didn’t reach the “obvious verdict” yet because they feared riots. “You wouldn’t want to be responsible for that, you wouldn’t want to spark riots, and of course, that’s the whole point of the exercise. The mob threatens violence, the rest of us tremble and pretty soon, the mob controls our justice system.”

Hours after the not guilty verdict was handed down, Carlson hit the media coverage of the trial and said, “There are a lot of rational, decent, thoughtful people on all sides of all races in this country who are still willing to think clearly about what is right, what is wrong, what is factual, what is false, what is just, and what is not. And today, they did. So that’s the real lesson here.”

“In the face of all of that propaganda,” he continued, “a group of jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, were brave enough to reach the right and obvious conclusion anyway. Amen.”

Carlson is set to interview Rittenhouse on Monday, and as he told viewers earlier in his show, “Our documentary team was there in Kenosha when it happened, they’ve been there for days putting together an installment of our Tucker Carlson Originals series on this case. And they captured Kyle Rittenhouse’s first moments outside the court today after being acquitted.”

He brought on Candace Owens to weigh in, and she called the verdict “bittersweet” because the outcome shouldn’t have “been a nail-biter… despite the overwhelming evidence that he was innocent.”

In the wake of last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Carlson reacted to Rittenhouse’s actions by saying, “People in charge from the governor of Wisconsin on down refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn. So are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

