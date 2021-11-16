Tucker Carlson Says Rittenhouse Jurors Haven’t Reached ‘Obvious Verdict’ Yet Because They Fear ‘Biden Voters’ Will Riot

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson suggested that the Kyle Rittenhouse jury should have reached a verdict by now, and the fact they haven’t yet means they fear being responsible for riots.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday over whether to find Rittenhouse guilty on a number of charges, including first-degree intentional homicide. They ended day one without a decision and they will resume on Wednesday morning.

“The average jury,” Carlson told viewers, “reaches a verdict in just a few hours, so these jurors are taking much longer than most, but it’s probably not because the evidence they have heard is confusing them.”

He said the verdict is obvious and “no honest person could reach a different conclusion” than Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

“The question is why is it taking so long for this jury to produce a very obvious verdict?” Carlson asked. “Want the answer? Well, look outside the courtroom. There are hundreds of National Guard troops assembled tonight in Kenosha. Why are they there? Well, they have come in case Kyle Rittenhouse is acquitted.”

“If he is acquitted, pretty much everyone expects the usual mobs of Joe Biden voters to burn and loot and destroy,” he continued. “Why does everyone expect this? Because people on the left are openly calling for it.”

Imagine if you were a juror in this case, how would you feel about this? You’re not sequestered, you know how the country feels, you know what the threats are. Well, you might think twice before you acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse no matter what the evidence was. You remember what happened after Rodney King. Remember that? They burned Los Angeles to the ground. You wouldn’t want to be responsible for that, you wouldn’t want to spark riots, and of course, that’s the whole point of the exercise. The mob threatens violence, the rest of us tremble and pretty soon, the mob controls our justice system.

After the Derek Chauvin trial, Carlson cast aspersions on the reasoning behind the verdict and suggested Chauvin was only found guilty of murdering George Floyd because those jurors too feared mobs.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

