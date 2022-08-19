Tucker Carlson Declares, ‘Dr. Oz Is Getting Crushed by a Stroke Victim Who Was Already Crazy’

Tucker Carlson tried to make sense of why the campaign of Dr. Mehmet Oz is struggling on Friday night.

Oz is the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania and trails Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the polls by double digits. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and is working with a speech therapist as he recovers.

“Last night we told you the sad and bewildering story of Dr. Oz, a man with absolutely everything going for him,” Carlson began his show. “Talent, decency, charm, money, name recognition, all the right endorsements – who is nevertheless losing by a big margin as a Republican in what should be a Republican wave election to a radical and incompetent Democrat lieutenant governor, who’s presided over the decline of the state, and who – by the way – who’s had a stroke and can no longer speak in complete sentences.”

The Fox News host then put the matter more tersely: “Dr. Oz is getting crushed by a stroke victim who was already crazy.”

Carlson stated that all of theories about why Oz, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, is losing come down to: “Dr. Oz is a bad candidate.”

He then pointed to comments Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made on Thursday, indicating the senator is worried about “candidate quality” among GOP Senate nominees.

“In other words, ‘It’s not my fault they sent me bad candidates,'” Carlson said.

“There are no bad candidates,” he continued, even though a chyron reading “Dr. Oz is a nice guy, but a bad candidate” appeared onscreen. “There are just candidates who are running on the wrong things, candidates who are talking issues that people don’t deeply care about.”

Then he explained what makes a good candidate:

A good candidate is a candidate who promises to fix the problems that voters worry about most. Candidates like that tend to win elections because the message is bigger than the man. A candidate with a powerful message can overcome virtually any obstacle, from multiple bankruptcies to universal media hostility to a dull Orange skin tone. If voters believe you will make their lives better, they will vote for you, period about. It’s not complicated. Unfortunately, donors and party leaders complicate it. They want candidates to talk about issues they care about, which are often very different from the issues that the public cares about.

Carlson went on to state the issue voters care about most in Pennsylvania are “law and order,” citing rising crime rates in Philadelphia. He said politicians often lie to the voters about what issues are important.

“They’re tired of the lying,” he said of voters. “And it’s the very same reason voters will tend to reward any candidate who tells the truth about what is actually happening and what actually matters.”

On Thursday, Carlson dinged Oz for a much-maligned video the candidate posted of him talking about high prices in a grocery store.

Watch above via Fox News.

