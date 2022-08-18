Tucker Carlson needled Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz on Thursday over a recent campaign video he recorded in a grocery store. Oz trails Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the polls by double digits.

During his monologue, the Fox News host said Republicans should hammer home immigration and crime as the top issues in the November midterm elections.

“These two issues – immigration and crime – don’t simply annoy voters, though they very much do, these two issues threaten the existence of our society,” Carlson stated. “So maybe you should run on them. That seems reasonable, but that’s not what they’re doing. Oh, no. Here, for example, is a recent campaign ad from Dr. Oz. He’s the guy losing to the stroke victim in Pennsylvania.”

Carlson aired the clip of Oz incorrectly announcing he’s shopping at “Wegners (it’s Wegmans) for crudités.

“I’m at Wegners and my wife wants vegetables for crudités,” Oz says. “Here’s broccoli. That’s $2. There’s some asparagus. That’s $4. Carrots. That’s $4. That’s $10 of vegetables there.”

Oz continues listing the prices of other items until he informs viewers the crudités will cost $20.

Carlson reacted by snickering.

“Twenty dollars for $20 for crudités?” the host said. “Whatever that is. It’s very obviously easy to make fun of that, but it’s not entirely a stupid ad if inflation were the salient issue here.”

He went on to state that while inflation is a big problem, Democrats are “changing the population of the United States, allowing people to be murdered in the street [and] letting drug addicts live on the sidewalk and sending them crack pipes. That will change everything forever. These are offenses against the most basic rules of any civilization.”

Watch above via Fox News.

