Fox News’ Tucker Carlson went after Rep. Ted Lieu on Friday, slamming the Democratic congressman for implying that President Donald Trump was a “criminal all along” and suggesting Robert Mueller was pressured into backtracking on his testimony regarding if Trump would have been charged if he were not the president.

According to Carlson, Lieu tried during the Mueller hearings “to make Mueller explain even though he didn’t indict Trump, Trump should still be in prison.”

“I would like to ask you that the reason you did not indict Donald Trump is because of the opinion you cannot indict a sitting president. Correct?”

Mueller replied, “That is correct.”

After the clip ended, Carlson mocked: “Get it? Orange Mussolini was a criminal all along… Finally, Ted Lieu was able to extract the truth from Robert Mueller. President Trump is a criminal. Except not.”

Carlson then noted Mueller later backtracked and played a second clip.

“I want to add one correction to my testimony this morning, I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu who said ‘You didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.’ That is not the correct way to say it,” Mueller testified. “As we say in the report, and as I said at the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”

In response to the second clip, Carlson said this, further slamming Lieu: “‘As we say in the report, and as I said at the opening’, in other words, Mueller wasn’t saying anything new. He was just repeating what he had been saying for months. But Congressman Ted Lieu was not convinced. Indeed, Ted Lieu smelled a rat. There had to be a reason that Mueller was unwilling to disavow two years of work and all of his prior statements to produce a Democratic talking point for Ted Lieu. What could the reason be? Ted Liey had a good idea. Clearly, the Russians had gotten to Mueller, too.”

Carlson then aired a clip of Lieu suggesting to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that Mueller may have been pressured to change his testimony.

“I don’t know who got to him, I don’t know who talked to him, but that was very odd what he did,” Lieu said in the clip.

When that clip ended, Carlson lit into Lieu.

“Hmm. Now to be clear, this is a diagnosis, this is how crazy people talk,” Carlson said. “Tinfoil Ted is a nutcake. Like your cousin who convinced the moon landing was staged on a sound stage. Ted Lieu thinks he has secret knowledge that explains everything. How did the Russians get to Robert Mueller? Was it a cash bribe in rubles? Could have been brainwashing? …Hopefully one of our dutiful Congressional correspondents will ask Ted for details. We would like to know.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com