Tucker Carlson Hosts Woman with Live Chicken to Mock CDC Guidelines Against Chicken-Kissing: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Loving on My Birds’

On Friday night, Tucker Carlson brought on a self-described “chicken enthusiast” to address guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control regarding Salmonella outbreaks linked to backyard poultry. The advisory guidelines tell poultry owners in part, “Don’t kiss or snuggle backyard poultry, and don’t eat or drink around them. This can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.”

Carlson hosted Tiara Soleim, a self-described “chicken enthusiast” who was also a contestant on The Bachelor in 2016.

“It feels like you’ve been singled out by the CDC for criticism,” said Carlson. “How does that feel?”

Soleim said the CDC can cluck off.

“I’m not a huge fan of it because I’ve been handling chickens since I was about four years old,” she said, holding a live chicken. “And I’ve been kissing them, snuggling them, shoving my face in them, and I’m fine. People around me are fine. And I don’t see a problem with it.”

She suggested the CDC is “just looking for something else to control.”

“I’m gonna keep loving on my birds and showing them my affection,” she explained defiantly.

Soleim said she owns 30 birds.

“Do they sleep on the bed?” Carlson asked.

“When I’ve hatched chicks, I have been known to bring them inside, I’ll like roll ’em up in a towel and they’ll sleep next to me and it will be like a chicken burrito,” she replied. “And sometimes they’ll come inside if I need to give them a bath or clean them or stuff, but they’re pretty comfortable inside.”

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]